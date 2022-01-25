Unum Group (UNM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Unum Group has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

