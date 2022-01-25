US Bancorp DE Acquires 11,688 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,680,000 after buying an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $571,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $16,285,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,367,207 shares of company stock valued at $79,407,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

