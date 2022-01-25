US Bancorp DE Buys 103 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $101.63 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.01.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.