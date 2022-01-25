US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after purchasing an additional 702,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $750,790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $368,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.45.

Teleflex stock opened at $317.29 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $289.00 and a one year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.92. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.86%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

