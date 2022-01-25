US Bancorp DE Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.10. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.