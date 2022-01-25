US Bancorp DE Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.12% of Badger Meter worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,718,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,594,000 after purchasing an additional 179,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,595,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.06. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.36 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

