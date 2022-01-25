US Bancorp DE Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 43.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 0.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 59,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,611,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 53.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.14.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.93. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

