US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,969 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.53.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock valued at $728,336,135. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

