US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in ORIX in the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 61.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ORIX by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IX stock opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

