US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $143.59 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

