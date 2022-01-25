US Bancorp DE Sells 196 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of RPM International by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RPM opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.71.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

