US Bancorp DE Sells 3,885 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

