US Bancorp DE Sells 889 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $383.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.97 and a 200-day moving average of $389.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.38 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.18.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.