USDX Reaches Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00015256 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000751 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000080 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

