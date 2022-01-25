V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Williams Capital lowered V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Amundi acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 4,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in V.F. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in V.F. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.