Vai (VAI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $335,355.00

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $60.31 million and approximately $335,355.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.15 or 0.06595177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00056387 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,509.49 or 0.99492555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049671 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 64,032,656 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

