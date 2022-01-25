Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.

Valeo stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 50,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Valeo has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

