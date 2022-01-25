Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. 127,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,503. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

