Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,848,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,853,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $281.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

