Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $6.82 on Tuesday, hitting $212.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.