Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $207.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.35 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.14.

