Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Trading Down 9.4%

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX)’s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 1,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 752,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAXX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.