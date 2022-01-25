Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) versus Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Financial Analysis

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Velo3D’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $454.16 million 3.12 -$8.39 million $0.34 82.44 Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Velo3D has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veeco Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments 3.12% 12.16% 5.35% Velo3D N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veeco Instruments and Velo3D, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 1 3 0 2.75 Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67

Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.51%. Velo3D has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 176.24%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Veeco Instruments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Velo3D on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainview, NY.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

