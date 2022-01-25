Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 3.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 722,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,440,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $220.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

