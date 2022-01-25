Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 291.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 74,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $2,715,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

