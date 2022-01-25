Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.71.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $31.01 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $226.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Richard M. Demartini bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Victory Capital by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

