Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Amundi purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 19.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $811,812,000 after buying an additional 615,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.55 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

