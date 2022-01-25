Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 871 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,141,809. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

