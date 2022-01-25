Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 36,963 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Amundi bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,097,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,975,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in HP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,520,084 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in HP by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after purchasing an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

HPQ opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

