Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 27,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $312.19 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.22 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $363.36.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

