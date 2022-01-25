VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 505.74 ($6.82) and last traded at GBX 495.50 ($6.69). Approximately 882,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 234,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 489.50 ($6.60).

The stock has a market cap of £820.82 million and a PE ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 512.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 485.83.

In other VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund news, insider Peter Hames bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 523 ($7.06) per share, with a total value of £41,840 ($56,449.00).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

