Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin Sells 100,000 Shares

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Director Phillip Anthony Mcfillin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BBIG opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 2,774.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 8,809,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,475,000 after buying an additional 8,503,446 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 469,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 318,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 301,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

