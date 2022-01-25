Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VNOM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $25.66 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,169.14%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 166,547 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 102,082 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

