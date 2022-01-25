Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 530,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,757,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,969 shares of company stock worth $1,741,805 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $262.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.94 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

