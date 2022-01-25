VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VMware were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after purchasing an additional 982,947 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,948,373 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,723,000 after purchasing an additional 213,783 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMW opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.80. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.26.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

