Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.79% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.05) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 167.83 ($2.26).

VOD traded up GBX 2.28 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 125.14 ($1.69). 50,647,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,456,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 115.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93).

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,950.89).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

