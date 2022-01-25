Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stake Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Voyager Therapeutics worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.39.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

