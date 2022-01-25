W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

