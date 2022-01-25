Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Down 39.6% Over Last Week

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $730,060.74 and $142,987.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $156.20 or 0.00429349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003420 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

