Wedbush Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $185.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.74.

NYSE CVNA opened at $157.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of -108.90 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana has a 12 month low of $130.25 and a 12 month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $46,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

