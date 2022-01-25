Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for South Jersey Industries (SJI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) in the last few weeks:

1/25/2022 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2022 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/12/2022 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2022 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/6/2022 – South Jersey Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – South Jersey Industries was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

Shares of SJI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 363.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 54,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

