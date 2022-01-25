Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $205.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average of $155.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

