Western Midstream Partners, LP to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $763.84 million for the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 112,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $3,197,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

