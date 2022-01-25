WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.22 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $436.07 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00015054 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004288 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001616 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

