Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.57

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 30328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $516.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.57%.

About Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.