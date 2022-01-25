Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.59

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $10.39. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 1,801,844 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $508.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.