WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to post $183.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $178.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.40 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $293.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $733.75 million, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $757.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,929,820. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,982,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $8,633,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth $8,390,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 11.3% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,812,000 after purchasing an additional 377,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOW opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

