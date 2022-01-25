William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $28.41 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $720.79 million, a P/E ratio of -39.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 569,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after buying an additional 463,331 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

