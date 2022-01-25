William Blair Weighs in on Latham Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of SWIM opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Latham Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,805,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after buying an additional 600,998 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

