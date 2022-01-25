Wills Financial Group Inc. Purchases 512 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,927,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.08. 63,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,184. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

